Veteran actor Jung Won Joong involved in car accident, resulting in death of 17-year old victim

On October 24, media outlets reported that veteran actor Jung Won Joong (60) was involved in a car accident earlier this week, on October 22 at approximately 7 PM KST.

Jung Won Joong was reportedly turning into a supermarket entrance in Yangpyeong, when he hit a motorcyclist in the process. A delivery company employee Lee (17), who was on the motorcycle during the accident, was immediately transported to the Yangpyeong hospital after suffering heavy injuries. However, while hospital representatives were in the midst of preparations to transport Lee via an emergency helicopter, Lee suffered heart failure and ultimately passed away.

Police reports indicated that actor Jung Won Joong was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident, and that he most likely did not see the motorcyclist clearly due to the dark surroundings. Jung Won Joong is reported to have admitted to his faults in the accident.

Meanwhile, Jung Won Joong is currently appearing in KBS2's 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'. Our condolences go out to the victim and their family.

