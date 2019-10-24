Red Velvet's Irene defines luxury in 'DAMIANI' campaign pictorial + art film





Red Velvet's Irene demonstrated the complete definition of luxurious in her latest jewelry campaign, for Italian luxury brand 'DAMIANI'.

Celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, 'DAMIANI' will be showcasing a new anniversary collection titled 'Belle Epoque' this fall. In her 'Belle Epoque' line campaign pictorial and art film, Irene lured viewers in with her unmatchable aura and class, emphasizing the elegance of the jewelry collection to the fullest.

Check out these gorgeous preview cuts of Irene modeling pieces like the 'Belle Epoque Rainbow Necklace', 'Belle Epoque Heart Collection', and more, below.

