UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun to learn the art of being an idol from Super Junior, AB6IX & more in new variety

UFC fighter and TV personality Kim Dong Hyun has been chosen as the MC of a new Lifetime variety program, 'My Teacher Is My Age' (literal translation)!

In 'My Teacher Is My Age', MC Kim Dong Hyun will attempt to take on another career role outside of his title as UFC fighter and variety star - a K-Pop idol! Each episode, he'll work with popular idol groups to learn the art of becoming an idol and musician. In episode 1, Kim Dong Hyun's close friend Heechul as well as his group Super Junior will be appearing as the MC's special teachers for the day. Likewise, in episode 2, Kim Dong Hyun will be learning from rookie boy group AB6IX, and so on.

You can look forward to 'My Teacher Is My Age' starring Kim Dong Hyun and numerous idol guests, premiering this October 22 via Lifetime's YouTube channel!

