EXID's Hani in talks to sign with Sublime Artist Agency as a singer/actress

On October 10, entertainment label Sublime Artist Agency told media outlets, "We are positively discussing details toward an exclusive contract with EXID's Hani."

Reportedly, Hani (27) is considering various promotions as a singer, actress, etc after departing from her former label Banana Culture. Meanwhile, Sublime Artist Agency is home to T-ara's Hyomin, also having recently signed with IOI's Lim Na Young.

Back in May of this year, Banana Culture revealed in an official statement that EXID members Solji, Hyerin, and LE have chosen to renew their contracts with the label, while Hani and Junghwa have chosen to seek new opportunities. Soon afterward, Junghwa signed on with J.Wide Company to pursue her acting career.

Stay tuned for updates.

