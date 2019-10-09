5

1 hour ago

WINNER drop comeback date for their 3rd mini album 'Cross'

WINNER have finally unveiled the release date of their 3rd mini album, 'Cross'!

This will mark the boy group's first ever comeback in the fall season, as they're well-known for their energetic summer promotions. WINNER's comeback mini album 'Cross' is set for release this October 23 at 6 PM KST, just a few days before their solo concert 'WINNER 'CROSS' Tour in Seoul' opens at the KSPO Dome from October 26-27. 

Afterward, WINNER will be embarking on a 7-city Asia tour, stopping in Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, and Singapore. 

