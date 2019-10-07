TWICE drop sparkling album covers for 2nd Japanese album 'Fake & True'

TWICE has dropped regal teaser images for their 2nd Japanese album 'Fake & True'.

TWICE will be releasing their 2nd full Japanese album on November 20th, and the girls have released gorgeous glowing teaser images in preparation. The album will include 10 songs - title song "Fake & True", "Stronger", "Breakthrough", "Changing!", "HAPPY HAPPY", "What You Waiting For", "Be OK", "POLISH", "How u doin'" (written and composed in part by Chaeyoung), and "The Reason Why".

Check out the photos below.



