6

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

TWICE drop sparkling album covers for 2nd Japanese album 'Fake & True'

AKP STAFF

TWICE has dropped regal teaser images for their 2nd Japanese album 'Fake & True'.

TWICE will be releasing their 2nd full Japanese album on November 20th, and the girls have released gorgeous glowing teaser images in preparation. The album will include 10 songs - title song "Fake & True", "Stronger", "Breakthrough", "Changing!", "HAPPY HAPPY", "What You Waiting For", "Be OK", "POLISH", "How u doin'" (written and composed in part by Chaeyoung), and "The Reason Why".

Check out the photos below.


  1. TWICE
2 1,959 Share 75% Upvoted

0

The_Fuckin_Dick-3,604 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Can't wait 😍

Share

0

Mojmoj61936 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

God i envy u Twice fans.

U get so much music and content.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER announces comeback with intense teaser
3 hours ago   10   4,320
f(x), Luna
Luna signs with Humap Contents
6 hours ago   4   7,067
WINNER
WINNER announces comeback with intense teaser
3 hours ago   10   4,320
f(x), Luna
Luna signs with Humap Contents
6 hours ago   4   7,067

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND