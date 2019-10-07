(G)I-DLE's 'Fire' and AOA's 'Egotistic' on 'Queendom' hits 10 million views on YouTube

(G)I-DLE's "Fire" and AOA's "Egotistic" stages are gaining hot attention.

(G)I-DLE covered 2NE1's "Fire" for their stage on 'Queendom" back on September 19th. From the same week, Lovelyz' cover of Brown Eyed Girls' "Sixth Sense" has 4.2 million views, and Oh My Girl's "Destiny" cover has 6.2 million views. From the week before, AOA's cover of "Egotistic" has 10 million views while MAMAMOO's "Good Luck" has 6.6 million, and Park Bom's "Hann" has 8.1 million views.

You can check out (G)I-DLE's powerful stage above, and check out AOA's iconic stage below.



