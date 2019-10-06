Park Na Rae to return to promotions after being hospitalized

Park Na Rae is back to promotions.

Her label announced, "It's true that Park Na Rae is participating in the studio filming on the 7th for 'I Live Alone'. Today's recording will air this week. She is healthy. She even had her encore performance comedy show yesterday. She'll be going ahead with her broadcast schedules from today."



On September 30, reports revealed the entertainer was told by doctors her health had been severely impacted by a stressful schedule, and her label has followed up by announcing she'll be taking a hiatus until October 6. Park Na Rae underwent hospitalization from the 30th to the morning of October 1 for unrevealed health issues.



Glad to hear she's doing better!

