Tiffany Young says she knows where Kim Jong Kook hangs out in LA?

Tiffany Young revealed she knows where Kim Jong Kook hangs out during his frequent visits to Los Angeles.



On the October 6th episode of SBS's 'Running Man', Tiffany Young opened up about buying a home in LA and promoting in the States with her recent album 'Magnetic Moon'. The 'Running Man' cast members then asked if she ever spotted Kim Jong Kook anywhere as he thinks of LA as his "second hometown."



The Girls' Generation member shared, "We have a friend in common who I'm very close to. I know where Kim Jong Kook oppa hangs out," revealing she's seen him overseas before. HaHa then joked, "Don't talk about his daughter," and Kim Jong Kook responded angrily, "I don't have a daughter! Because of HaHa, people are asking me if I really have a daughter in LA."



Tiffany Young explained, "Kim Jong Kook only seems to exercise in LA with his younger male friends too." She added, "I'm releasing 'Run for Your Life', which was produced by Lady Gaga's producer, on the 11th. I'm appearing on 'Running Man' to say hello before going off on my bus tour."



In other news, Tiffany Young is dropping her single "Run for Your Life" on October 11 KST.