Baekho waits for comeback in NUEST's 'The Table' teaser image

Baekho is the first featured member in NUEST's 'The Table' teaser images.



As you can see below, it looks like 'The Table' will likely have a chic, serious concept. For their 7th mini album 'The Table', NU'EST asked fans to send in their own love stories, and it looks like fans can expect those stories to be incorporated into the group's comeback.



NU'EST's 'The Table' drops on October 21 KST.