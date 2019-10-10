T-ara's Ahreum reveals that she's 6 weeks pregnant + fiance has not officially proposed yet

Former T-ara member Ahreum revealed some surprising news about her upcoming marriage and announced that she's 6 months pregnant!

On the October 10th broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV', the both Ahreum and her fiance appeared on screen for an interview. Ahreum revealed that her husband to be is a 28-year-old businessman, and also revealed that he hasn't proposed to her yet! She continued stating: "He won't propose. Isn't this something everyone does" while laughing. Her fiance stated: "It hasn't been long since we learned about the pregnancy. I was going to propose on Christmas, and I even have a location. I will propose soon!'







The couple also revealed that they are 6 weeks pregnant, and both expressed their excitement at seeing their new child! Congratulations to the happy couple.





