Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Section TV' addresses rumors that actress Hong Min Hee and director Hong Sang Soo are having a child

News about actress Kim Min Hee and Hong Sang Soo have been circling the web after a recent sighting of the two

'Section TV'  revealed on their October 10th broadcast that the couple seems to still be together, given that Kim Min Hee was seen with the Hong Sang Soo in September near an apartment parking structure in Hannam. The reporter on the scene stated that the two appeared to be going out for lunch. 


'Section TV' then addressed the rumors circling that Kim Min Hee was pregnant in May but the reporter on-site stated that she doesn't look like she's pregnant at all.


What do you think of these rumors? 

jokbal_is_yum
28 minutes ago

Well, given the trash-talking in ANY tabloid-type "news" show, we'll believe she's pregnant when she herself tells us.
Just hope they're happy.

