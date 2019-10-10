Suzy donates 100 million Won to sick children in need on her birthday

Suzy has donated 100 million Won ($83,839.50 USD) to sick children in need on her 26th birthday!



On October 10, the non-profit organization Life Share Association revealed Suzy made the donation on her birthday, and the funds will go towards giving financial aid to young patients in need. Suzy has been paying attention to charities helping patients suffering from pediatric cancer and other incurable diseases due to her mother's influence. Since 2016, Suzy has been donating 100 million Won to Life Share Association on her birthday, and she's also donated to low-income families, medical needs, and more.



A rep from the organization stated, "The total amount of Suzy's donations is almost 400 million Won ($335,358 USD). Life Share Association plans to use the 100 million Won Suzy donated this year to cover the treatment costs of patients suffering from incurable diseases, such as pediatric cancer and leukemia."



Happy Birthday, Suzy!

