Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

TWICE win #1 + Performances from October 10th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, ATEEZ returned with "Wonderland", AB6IX came back with "Blind for Love", Jung Dae Hyun made a comeback with "Aight", Stray Kids returned with "Double Knot", Ladies' Code made their comeback with "Set Me Free", and LovelyzKei made her solo debut with "I Go".  

As for the winners, TWICE and EXO's Chen were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "Feel Special". Congrats to TWICE!

Other artists who performed include GreatGuysJi Dong KukKang Si WonSe So NeonPurpleBeckONEUS, MiaJung Se WoonDream CatcherKardashiba, and Jang Woo Hyuk   

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SOLO DEBUT: Kei


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: AB6IX


==

COMEBACK: Jung Dae Hyun


==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids


==

COMEBACK: Ladies' Code


===

GreatGuys


==

Ji Dong Kuk


==

Kang Si Won


==

Se So Neon


==

PurpleBeck


==
ONEUS



==

Mia


==

Jung Se Woon


==

Dream Catcher



==

Kardashiba


==

Jang Woo Hyuk


===

  1. TWICE
  2. M COUNTDOWN
0

noname12345-1,585 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Twice still sounds like shit singing live.

Share

