22

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment confirms preparations for EXO's full album

AKP STAFF

In response to earlier reports of EXO's November comeback, a representative from SM Entertainment told media outlets, "It's true that EXO are preparing for their new full album. We will announce a specific release schedule soon." 

This will mark EXO's first domestic comeback in approximately a year. However, the group is expected to return without members Xiumin and D.O, due to the fact that they are currently serving their mandatory military service duties. 

Meanwhile, EXO members Baekhyun and Kai recently debuted in a K-Pop coalition team, SuperM. EXO is coming, EXO-Ls!

  1. EXO
  2. D.O.
  3. Xiumin
4 7,676 Share 76% Upvoted

2

Daxel628 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Aye, can't wait... Going to miss D.O's voice tho...

Share

1

ghostleeprincess58 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

im ready. i was born ready

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND