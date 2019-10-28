SM Entertainment confirms preparations for EXO's full album

In response to earlier reports of EXO's November comeback, a representative from SM Entertainment told media outlets, "It's true that EXO are preparing for their new full album. We will announce a specific release schedule soon."

This will mark EXO's first domestic comeback in approximately a year. However, the group is expected to return without members Xiumin and D.O, due to the fact that they are currently serving their mandatory military service duties.

Meanwhile, EXO members Baekhyun and Kai recently debuted in a K-Pop coalition team, SuperM. EXO is coming, EXO-Ls!