Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

EXO reportedly releasing their 6th full album next month

According to an exclusive report on October 29, K-Pop powerhouse EXO is gearing up to return with their 6th full album.

The above report claimed that EXO's comeback with their 6th full album has been confirmed for the end of this November, and that the group will be returning without members Xiumin and D.O, who are currently serving out their mandatory military service terms. 

Meanwhile, EXO are currently greeting fans worldwide with their solo concert series 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration'. Do you want EXO to make a comeback soon?

Ohboy696,375 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Lay who? >D (referring to the picture, obviously)

Isratjahan268 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

I am so excited. Please come back soon EXO.

