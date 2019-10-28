'Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 reveals totally star-studded guest lineup with Bora, Park Kyung, Hani, Sungjae, etc

If you were looking forward to seeing the heavy guest lineup for 'Netflix' original K-variety series 'Busted' season 2, then be ready to be pleasantly shocked!

On October 29, 'Busted' season 2 introduced viewers to its complete list of guests who will be appearing as cameos this time around, including a few key still cuts of the actors and actresses in action. Season 2's guests include: Lim Won Hee, Kim Min Jae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Stephanie Lee, Tae Hang Ho, Park Jin Ju, Jin Se Yeon, Shin Ah Young, Lee Yong Nyeo, In Kyo Jin, Kim Ji Hoon, Byun Jung Soo, Bora, BTOB's Sungjae, EXID's Hani, Dongjun, Block B's Park Kyung, as well as returning guests from season 1 like Jung Jae Hyung, Lee Jang Won, Lee Juk, John Park, and Shin Jae Pyung!

Particularly, actors like Lim Won Hee, Kim Min Jae, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Stephanie Lee will be running into the detective cast of 'Busted 2' on several occasions, as investigators from the Seoul District Police Office. These actors are expected to become involved in an eerie rivalry with the private detectives of 'Busted 2'.

Check out a series of key still cuts from the entire new season of 'Busted' below, while you eagerly wait for the show's premiere on November 8 via 'Netflix'!

