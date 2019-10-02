Seolhyun talks about 'My Country' airing with Hyeri and Suzy's dramas

1

Seolhyun talked about her upcoming drama 'My Country: The New Age' airing at the same time as Hyeri and Suzy's dramas.

At the press conference for JTBC's 'My Country' on October 2, the AOA member discussed making her return to dramas after 4 years. She expressed, "I did feel a bit of pressure. Rather than feeling burdened, I really wanted to do my best. The director and my fellow actors trusted me and cheered me on, so I was able to film with more trust."


Seolhyun was also asked about Suzy's drama 'Vagabond' and Hyeri's 'Miss Lee' airing around the same time, and she responded, "I think I'm always cheering them on because we're peers walking the same path and actors working on projects around the same time."


'My Country' premieres on October 4 at 10:50 PM KST. Which dramas are you watching lately?

I'm not really sure what she was supposed to say about Hyeri & Suzy's dramas. It's not like they are really competing for the same audience - the shows are in completely different genres, airing in different time slots. Hyeri's 'Miss Lee' is a workplace comedy, Suzy's 'Vagabond' is an action thriller, and Seolhyun's 'My Country' is a historical drama (sageuk).

