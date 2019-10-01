1Team unveil quirky tracklist for their 3rd mini album 'One'

Rookie boy group 1Team has dropped the tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'One'!

The mini album is set to contain a total of 3 all-new tracks, including title song "Make This" composed and produced by Divine Channel, as well as b-sides "Love It" and "Not Afraid". The boys' comeback title track "Make This" is a trendy, powerful number to showcase 1Team's shocking transformation, combining BC and Junghoon's fiery rap verses with the vocal line's unique tones.



Stay tuned for 1Team's full comeback, set for this coming November 6!



