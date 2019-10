1Team have started off their comeback teaser series today, with their gentle, yet charismatic leader Rubin.

The 1Team leader greets fans with the most mature set of teaser images since his debut, one in black and white and one in soft, brown-tone colors. The group's latest comeback in approximately 4 months will be with 3rd mini album 'One', set for release on November 6.

Stay tuned for more of 1Team's teasers this week.