Minzy rumored to have filed for termination of Music Works contract last month; agency preparing response

Former 2NE1 member Minzy could possibly be leaving her agency.



The rumors began when a news story run through Korean daily newspaper Kukmin Ilbo claimed that last month, Minzy filed an injunction against her agency Music Works Entertainment through the Seoul Central District Court to suspend the validity of her contract.



According to this source, the idol requested 50 million won against Music Works, with the court holding interrogation date on September 18 and calling in both her and her agency to hear their positions.



While neither party has released an official statement regarding the claims quite yet, on October 28 KST, a representative for Music Works stated that they are currently confirming the validity of the claims then prepare a press release.



Meanwhile, Minzy has been with Music Works since leaving YG Entertainment in 2016. She has since debuted as a solo artist, most recently releasing the English language single "All Of You Say" back in December of last year.

