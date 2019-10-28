Riot Games to launch another music project featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Becky G, Keke Palmer, and more

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon is returning for another Riot Games music project!

Riot Games, the company behind popular battle arena video game 'League of Legends,' has announced that Soyeon with be teaming up with Becky G, Keke Palmer, Thutmose, and Duckwrth for a new release entitled "True Damage," which will be released on November 10.

The release comes almost exactly a year after Riot Games' "POP/STARS" by K/DA first dropped, which featured Soyeon, her (G)I-DLE groupmate Miyeon, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns. The single, which was made to promote a new line of Epic skins, went on to become an international hit, even hitting #1 on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.



Stay tuned for the release, and check out Soyeon's announcement video below!