18

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Riot Games to launch another music project featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Becky G, Keke Palmer, and more

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon is returning for another Riot Games music project!

Riot Games, the company behind popular battle arena video game 'League of Legends,'  has announced that Soyeon with be teaming up with Becky GKeke Palmer, Thutmose, and Duckwrth for a new release entitled "True Damage," which will be released on November 10.

The release comes almost exactly a year after Riot Games' "POP/STARS" by K/DA first dropped, which featured Soyeon, her (G)I-DLE groupmate Miyeon, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns. The single, which was made to promote a new line of Epic skins, went on to become an international hit, even hitting #1 on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

Stay tuned for the release, and check out Soyeon's announcement video below!

  1. Soyeon
  2. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
  3. RIOT GAMES
4 4,349 Share 82% Upvoted

2

Kirsty_Louise6,526 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

YES! I absolutely loved K/DA and now we're getting another group! Becky G will feature too, I can't wait for this. 😱

Share

2

jhopes-shadow376 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

WOW! All of my favourite artists in one group. Totally excited!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, BTS, EXO, g.o.d, H.O.T, JYJ, TVXQ
[Enter-Talk] K-POP Groups' Stadium Concerts
1 hour ago   4   2,480
Big Bang, BTS, EXO, g.o.d, H.O.T, JYJ, TVXQ
[Enter-Talk] K-POP Groups' Stadium Concerts
1 hour ago   4   2,480
BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
6 hours ago   24   14,478

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND