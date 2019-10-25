10

Posted by germainej

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa & Whee In to look back on 10-year friendship on 'I Live Alone'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Whee In are heading to karaoke on the upcoming episode of 'I Live Alone'.

During filming for 'I Live Alone', Hwa Sa and Whee In looked back on their friendship of 10 years. The two MAMAMOO members decided to get into school uniforms and re-live their earlier memories from their middle school days. 

The longtime friends sang everything from dance to ballad at the karaoke room for 3-4 hours before grabbing food together.

This episode of 'I Live Alone' airs on October 25 at 11:10PM KST!

