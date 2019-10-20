IU personally announces postponement of 'Love Poem' album to fans

IU is delaying the release of her new album 'Love Poem.'



On October 20 KST, the idol took to her official fan cafe, announcing, "I have come to announce some unfortunate news to UAENA. The release of my new album 'Love Poem,' which was scheduled for November 1, will be a bit delayed."



IU then went on to explain that she was roughly only one week away from the 'Love Poem' concert, and had been struggling with the overall message and set list of the show. Ultimately, she decided that she needs a little bit more time.



"As the producer of the album and the singer planning this performance, I'm sorry to UAENA, who has been waiting for my new music with greater expectations and excitement than anyone else, because I was not able keep up with my responsibilities," she apologized.



IU ended her post promising that the wait would not be a long one and she would not put on a disappointing performance.

