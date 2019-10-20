Hyosung and Seo In Young meet up while attending S=YZ show during Seoul Fashion Week

Seo In Young and Hyosung buddied up behind the scenes at Seoul Fashion Week!



On October 20 KST, Seo In Young took to her personal Instagram account to share an image of her with the fellow solo artist, writing: "Hyosung, who I haven't met up with in a long time. S=YZ Fashion Show!"



In the image, Seo In Young and Hyosung are seen showing off their close friendship by striking matching poses for the camera. The two solo artists were in attendance as guests for designer Yujin Song's S=YZ brand fashion show, where they were joined by a number of other popular celebrity guests, including girl group Dream Catcher.

Meanwhile, Seo In Young currently appears in SBS Moby Dick's web variety show 'Bar Persona.'