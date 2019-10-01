5

ITZY show off their fashion sense at Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in Paris

ITZY definitely shows that they have the chic fashion sense to make their visuals almost goddess-like.

The popular JYP group attended the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in Paris on October 1, and fans can't help but gape at their beauty.  

After gracing the 2020 Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in New York in just 3 months after ITZY debuted, this is the second event that the French fashion brand invited the Kpop girl group.

The girls use simple styling and fashionable outfits to really draw attention to their lithe figures and beautiful faces.

Do you hope to see ITZY at more fashion shows in the future? 

