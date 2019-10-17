Hyosung takes the high road while directly addressing malicious commenting in recent Instagram story

Former SECRET member Hyosung took the high road while addressing malicious commenters.

The idol turned actress made an Instagram post following the news of Sulli's passing on October 17th in a recently deleted Instagram story which read as follows:





"Just loving each other isn't enough in this world, but to think that you'll forever hate someone and live a life filled with hate is so useless and difficult.





If you loved yourself the way you were, I think you could have a more understanding heart towards others.



I hope you can all be happy"

Many celebrities are taking to the internet to speak up against malicious commenters after news of Sulli's passing.