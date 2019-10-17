9

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Hyosung takes the high road while directly addressing malicious commenting in recent Instagram story

Former SECRET member Hyosung took the high road while addressing malicious commenters.

The idol turned actress made an Instagram post following the news of Sulli's passing on October 17th in a recently deleted Instagram story which read as follows: 

"Just loving each other isn't enough in this world, but to think that you'll forever hate someone and live a life filled with hate is so useless and difficult. 


If you loved yourself the way you were, I think you could have a more understanding heart towards others.

I hope you can all be happy"

Many celebrities are taking to the internet to speak up against malicious commenters after news of Sulli's passing. 

borahae3,471 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

happy people do not have time for negativity and hate, they are too busy enjoying their happiness. so anyone who is spreading hate is a sad pitiful person who does not love themselves.

Cqppythefiredog-60 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

haha here comes bandwagon of melicious comment bullshit if you can't take the heat GTFO out of social media . Stop being weak like sulli

Share

Park Jimin makes headlines with glamorous photos
2 hours ago   12   12,726
misc.
