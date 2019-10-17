6

Posted by sl278 18 minutes ago

Park Jimin makes headlines with glamorous photos

Park Jimin is making headlines and appearing on trending on Korean news sites for her glamorous shots!

The powerhouse vocalist and artist posted a recent picture on Instagram showing off her lovely figure and confidence. 

View this post on Instagram

가자

A post shared by 💚 𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍 𝐗 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐄 💚 (@jiminxjamie) on

View this post on Instagram

Gn🖤

A post shared by 💚 𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍 𝐗 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐄 💚 (@jiminxjamie) on

Netizens have been commenting on her upgraded visuals, stating: 

"She looks like a foreign singer."

"Her breasts are bigger than her face. I'm jealous..."

"This is charming. I think this suits her better than styling her to look like a baby."

"Glamour." 

What do you think?

Znewie71871 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Glad to see her being confident in her body, after being body shamed for years, not just her weight but also her breast.

Nicole3359682 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Wow I didn’t even recognize her at first. She looks amazing though. She looks confident and beautiful.

Share

