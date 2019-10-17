Park Jimin makes headlines with glamorous photos

Park Jimin is making headlines and appearing on trending on Korean news sites for her glamorous shots!
The powerhouse vocalist and artist posted a recent picture on Instagram showing off her lovely figure and confidence.
Netizens have been commenting on her upgraded visuals, stating:
"She looks like a foreign singer."
"Her breasts are bigger than her face. I'm jealous..."
"This is charming. I think this suits her better than styling her to look like a baby."
"Glamour."
What do you think?
