Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

CSJH The Grace's Dana writes condolences post to Sulli + states there are malicious commenters asking whether she's next

CSJH The Grace's Dana made a condolences post on October 17th to Sulli that went trending on the news. 

• 또 시간이 지나면 울컥해올 때가 있을 거고 아무 일 없었던 듯 웃고 먹고 자고 지내기도 하겠지만 이제 너만은 웃기만 좋기만 했으면 좋겠다 영영 준비가 되지 않을 줄 알았는데 남아있는 사람들끼리 같은 마음으로 네 얘길 나누다보니 나도 모르게 위로도 받고 널 보낼 준비가 차근차근 쌓여서 오늘 널 보냈어 언닌 널 원망하지도 밉다고 생각하지도 않아 다만 미안하고 아깝고 불쌍해서 마음이 아플 뿐이야 그렇지만 이건 언니가 감당할 테니까 내 새끼 넌 아무것도 미안해하지 말고 걱정도 하지마 그 와중에 다음은 다나인가? 라고 망언을 하는 사람도 있는데 언닌 보란듯이 잘 살다가 나중에 나중에 네 곁으로 갈게 그 때 네가 그렇게 원하던 소주 언니가 마셔본다 언니는 이제 일상으로 돌아갈거야 벌써 그 곳에 적응했는지 네가 처음으로 꿈에 나오지도 않았고 언니도 울지 않았어 사랑한다 안녕 예쁜 내 동생

The post reads as follows: 


"As time passes, there will be sad times and times where we laugh, eat, and sleep as if nothing happened but now I hope that you're laughing and happy. 


I thought we wouldn't be ready for this but as we gather together to talk about our memories with you, we comforted each other and prepared to send you off and today we did so. 


I don't hate you or begrudge you. I just feel sorry and sad because my heart is hurting. I will bear it so my baby, don't feel sorry and don't worry. 


There are people saying "maybe Dana is next?" but I'm going to live well and go to you later. We'll drink that soju you really wanted to drink together. I'm going back to my normal life now. 


I hope you've adjusted to that place and for the first time, you didn't appear in my dreams and I didn't cry. I love you."

The article has recently gone viral due to its' content and the fact that malicious commenters are still making uncivil comments in the midst of this tragic incident. 

  1. Dana
yjang211 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

“Maybe Dana is next?“

People are just beyond sick

stansan4 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She dissed those haters so politely, so perfectly

