CSJH The Grace's Dana writes condolences post to Sulli + states there are malicious commenters asking whether she's next



CSJH The Grace's Dana made a condolences post on October 17th to Sulli that went trending on the news.

The post reads as follows:





"As time passes, there will be sad times and times where we laugh, eat, and sleep as if nothing happened but now I hope that you're laughing and happy.





I thought we wouldn't be ready for this but as we gather together to talk about our memories with you, we comforted each other and prepared to send you off and today we did so.





I don't hate you or begrudge you. I just feel sorry and sad because my heart is hurting. I will bear it so my baby, don't feel sorry and don't worry.





There are people saying "maybe Dana is next?" but I'm going to live well and go to you later. We'll drink that soju you really wanted to drink together. I'm going back to my normal life now.





I hope you've adjusted to that place and for the first time, you didn't appear in my dreams and I didn't cry. I love you."



The article has recently gone viral due to its' content and the fact that malicious commenters are still making uncivil comments in the midst of this tragic incident.

