News
Posted by danisurst

MONSTA X evoke chic and masculine mood in teaser images for 'Follow: Find You' comeback

The boys of MONSTA X are gearing up to make their comeback!

On October 20 KST, Starship Entertainment released a set of teasers containing 11 new individual, unit, and group pictures of the group. In the images, each member gazes confidently at the camera, rocking dressed down but sleek and sexy fashion.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's latest mini album 'Follow: Find You' is set for release on October 28 and will feature the title track "Find You."

Check out all 11 teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

2 362 Share

TOO BEAUTIFUL TO HANDLE 😭💖💕

