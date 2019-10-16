Actor Gong Yoo says he was exhausted after hit drama 'Goblin'

Actor Gong Yoo says he was exhausted after filming the hit 2016 drama 'Goblin'.



In an interview for the upcoming movie 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' on October 16, Gong Yoo revealed why he chose the film as a follow-up project to tvN's 'Goblin'. He shared, "I think I was tired after filming 'Goblin'. I felt a lot of things after 'Goblin'. That's when I felt I was exhausted. After wrapping up promotions overseas, I took some time to myself."

He continued, "I thought I needed time to reflect, heal, and care for myself, and I actually took that time for myself. I regained my energy during that time, and I felt I could decide on my next project."



Gong Yoo also said about 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982', "I like stories and characters that are close to reality. I like projects that allow the viewer to see themselves on screen, and as I age, I tend to lean towards choosing those kinds of projects. The image I have normally is very strong, so if viewers feel that I'm too lacking for this kind of role, I'll accept that too."





'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' premieres in theaters on October 23 KST.