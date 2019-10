Big Bang leader G-Dragon is set to be discharged from the military this week.

The popular star is set to be discharged on October 26. Fans are interested in the future of his promotions given the unstable future of Big Bang and YG Entertainment given the current scandals both are enveloped in. He was recently spotted at his sister's wedding.

Insiders believe that a Big Bang comeback will be in the works in the near future as rumors and speculations fly.

What do you think?