7

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AKMU, Song Haye, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the third week of October 2019

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of October (October 14 - October 20) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 26,720 Points



2. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 17,127 Points



3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 15,847 Points



4. Heize - "Falling Leaves Are Beautiful" - 14,855 Points

<



5. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 8,918 Points



6. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 8,818 Points



7. Paul Kim - "Empty" - 7,766 Points



8. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 7,511 Points



9. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 7,494 Points



10. Jang Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 7,378 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Bolbbalgan4
  3. Jang Bum Joon
  4. Heize
  5. Paul Kim
  6. Song Haye
  7. INSTIZ
  8. JANG DUK CHUL
  9. LIM JAE HYUN
  10. JANG SANG KEUN
0 267 Share 88% Upvoted
Kim Chung Ha
Chung Ha reveals her official Light Stick
5 hours ago   10   7,507
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
2 days ago   394   197,302

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND