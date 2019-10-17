f(x)'s Krystal revealed to have stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for 3 days in midst of malicious comments

f(x)'s Krystal is revealed to have stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for 3 days in the midst of malicious comments about her silence on social media.



Many celebrities and friends of Sulli have left messages of grief on social media, but Krystal has not commented online about her former groupmate's passing. This has caused some backlash online as hate comments ask why Krystal is remaining silent on the issue, and one insider spoke up on Krystal's behalf.



According to Korean custom, family and friends mourn the deceased at a memorial over multiple days, and it seems Krystal has helped Sulli's family with the process. On October 17, an insider revealed Krystal stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for the 3 days since Sulli's passing on October 14. The insider told media outlets, "After hearing the news about Sulli, Krystal was in deep sadness as she stood by the funeral hall for 3 days. She was there for the whole process. The malicious comments now are too harsh." Other bystanders also stated on the malicious comments, "It's shocking and sad."



As previously reported, Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST.