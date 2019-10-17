54

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

f(x)'s Krystal revealed to have stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for 3 days in midst of malicious comments

AKP STAFF

f(x)'s Krystal is revealed to have stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for 3 days in the midst of malicious comments about her silence on social media.

Many celebrities and friends of Sulli have left messages of grief on social media, but Krystal has not commented online about her former groupmate's passing. This has caused some backlash online as hate comments ask why Krystal is remaining silent on the issue, and one insider spoke up on Krystal's behalf.

According to Korean custom, family and friends mourn the deceased at a memorial over multiple days, and it seems Krystal has helped Sulli's family with the process. On October 17, an insider revealed Krystal stayed by Sulli's memorial altar for the 3 days since Sulli's passing on October 14. The insider told media outlets, "After hearing the news about Sulli, Krystal was in deep sadness as she stood by the funeral hall for 3 days. She was there for the whole process. The malicious comments now are too harsh." Other bystanders also stated on the malicious comments, "It's shocking and sad."

 As previously reported, Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST. 

  1. f(x)
  2. Sulli
  3. Krystal
33 104,764 Share 100% Upvoted

40

AceTae272 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Staying silent on social media means nothing. since when was it an obligation to express your grief on Instagram? People grieve in different ways and if Krystal or anyone else chooses to mourn away from social media let them. I don’t understand why netz complain about idols using social media too much and then whine when they don’t upload anything regarding a personal and sensitive matter.

Share

27

NoahL128 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

They don't learn at all. Hence, Sulli Act bill should be implemented.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND