Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

EXID's Solji states that she knew that 'Up and Down' would become a major hit

EXID's Solji correctly predicted that the group's hit song, "Up and Down", would become a major hit.

The talented vocalist appeared on the October 16th broadcast of JTBC's 'Horoscope of the Day' as a guest. MC Shin Dong Yup stated that her on-point intuition is widely known. When asked whether or not she thought her group would receive love belatedly, Solji stated: "The members are proof of that. When we were walking through tough times at the beginning, we wondered if each comeback would be our last but then, after I heard 'Up and Down', I knew that we would do well." 

Solji continued, saying: "I told the members that we're going to do well and to trust me. Results-wise, we did well."





