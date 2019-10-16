SM rumored to be debuting a new group

It has been reported that SM Entertainment head Lee Soo Man is staying overseas until the end of this month to prepare the debut of an upcoming group.

On October 16th, the CEO submitted an explanatory statement saying that he would not be able to be a non-expert witness for an audit held by the State Affairs Committee and the Korean Fair Trade Commission. The reason stated was that he was on a business trip to China for the reason of promoting and preparing a new artist group to debut.

This news is not being taken well, especially with criticisms of SM's inability to protect Sulli from cyberbullying. Former SM artist Dongwan of Shinhwa and other artists have been taking to social media to voice their opposition and criticism of the grievous aftermath of Sulli's passing. What do you think?