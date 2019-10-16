4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

SM rumored to be debuting a new group

It has been reported that SM Entertainment head Lee Soo Man is staying overseas until the end of this month to prepare the debut of an upcoming group. 

On October 16th, the CEO submitted an explanatory statement saying that he would not be able to be a non-expert witness for an audit held by the State Affairs Committee and the Korean Fair Trade Commission. The reason stated was that he was on a business trip to China for the reason of promoting and preparing a new artist group to debut. 

This news is not being taken well, especially with criticisms of SM's inability to protect Sulli from cyberbullying. Former SM artist Dongwan of Shinhwa and other artists have been taking to social media to voice their opposition and criticism of the grievous aftermath of Sulli's passing. What do you think?

joanner222,675 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

wrong timing if you ask me.. And Lee Soo Man is not even going to attend Sulli’s memorial?! sheesh.

0

free_somebody42 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Of course he is. It’s always about the money. Capitalism at its finest.

