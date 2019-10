Boy group IN2IT is returning this winter with their 3rd mini album, 'Puzzle'!

This marks the team's first comeback in just 3 months, since the release of their single "Runaway" this past summer. In their first set of dark, smoky individual teaser photos, IN2IT members Hyunuk and Yeontae allure fans with their chic visuals.

Be on the look out for more of IN2IT's comeback teasers in the next few weeks, leading up to their full return on November 14!