Block B's P.O. redeems himself on 'New Journey To The West 7' by correctly naming difficult foreign president

On October 25, tvN's hit variety series 'New Journey To The West' premiered its newest season - season 7!

If you remember in season 6, Block B's P.O. earned a very famous nickname during the cast's 'Name the figure by picture' quiz when he was unable to name U.S. president Donald Trump in 3 seconds.

However, in season 7, P.O. was able to completely redeem himself by correctly guessing a rather difficult foreign president - Russian president Vladimir Putin! After saying the correct answer, P.O. himself couldn't believe his luck and cheered wildly; but his fellow cast members were even more shocked! You can catch P.O's thrilling moment of redemption in the clip below (~ 3:38 mark).

Meanwhile, the October 25 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7' recorded an average viewership rating of 5.7% and the highest viewership rating of 6.8%, ranking 1st in its timeslot for all cable channel broadcasts. This season stars cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O.

