1Team's maknae Junghoon dons on pure charisma in his individual 'One' teaser photos

Rookie boy group 1Team has unveiled individual teaser images of their final member this week - maknae Junghoon!

In his very own set of 1Team's 3rd mini album 'One' concept photos, Junghoon dons on pure charisma with dark, sultry makeup, paired perfectly with his lidded gaze. After wrapping up their first set of teaser images this week, 1Team will be releasing even more content in the next few weeks, leading up to their full comeback on November 6.





Stay tuned for more updates on 1Team's comeback, while you check out Junghoon's chic teaser photos below.