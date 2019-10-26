Actor Jung Il Woo captures ladies' hearts with his love for fine china + expert cooking skills

On October 25, KBS2's brand new Friday night variety program 'Convenience Restaurant' premiered with a unique cast, made up of Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Young Ja, Jung Hye Young, Kim Na Young, Jung Il Woo, and Jin Se Yeon.

During this first episode, the 6 cast members of 'Convenience Restaurant' received their very first mission - to create a menu item customers can concoct easily at the convenience store, made with the key ingredient 'rice'.

Actor Jung Il Woo then showcased an average day in his life by inviting the filming crew over to his house, where he lives with his parents. Jung Il Woo surprised the female cast members and guest judges by revealing that he loves collecting fine china, including tea sets, plates, dishes, and more!



Next, Jung Il Woo opened up the fridge to survey what ingredients he had available, and got to work cooking up breakfast for one. The star impressed even the professional chefs on the panel with his quick ingredient selection and preparation, the way he handled his tools, and even the way he periodically cleaned his work station and dishes while cooking. Jung Il Woo whipped up a breakfast of rice, doenjang soup (bean paste soup), and spicy salted cucumber salad. Lee Young Ja couldn't help but remark, watching Jung Il Woo cook, "I want to eat a meal cooked by a man like this!".

Check out a clip of Jung Il Woo on this week's 'Convenience Restaurant' above! You can catch full episodes every Friday nights at 9:45 PM KST via KBS2.

