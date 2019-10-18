Beenzino to release new single 'Blurry' as third artist up for 'Fever Music 2019'

Rapper Beenzino will be participating as the third artist up for 'Fever Music 2019', with the release of his new single "Blurry" feat. Dbo, prod. by PEEJAY.

"Blurry", composed and written with the theme of 'Passion' as the main keyword, captures Beenzino's hopes for those who have worked tirelessly toward their dreams to also enjoy life with a passion.



Meanwhile, 'Fever Music 2019' is an ongoing music release project leading up to the annual 'Fever Music Festival', taking place this October 26-27. Musicians Ha Sung Woon as well as Jung Joon Il x Kwon Jin ah took part as artists earlier this year.



Beenzino's "Blurry" feat. Dbo, prod. by PEEJAY is set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST.