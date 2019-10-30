4

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, NCT's Jaehyun, and EXO's Sehun caused major buzz for their good looks at a Louis Vuitton event

 A recent star-studded event took place to celebrate the newly opened Louis Vuitton Maison designed by Frank Gehry in Gangnam, and these three idols went trending on community forum posts for their good looks!

LOUIS VUITTON MAISON SEOUL BY FRANK GEHRY

These idols are none other ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, NCT's Jaehyun, and EXO's Sehun who netizens are crowing kings of visuals after photos from the event were released.

Netizen comments include: 

"Eunwoo and Jaehyun are unreal."

"I love you Sehun..."

"Jaehyun's visuals are just insane."

"Sehun is so good looking he's not from this universe."

"Eunwoo is just beautiful."

Check out more photos from the event below!

