Ailee causes netizens to buzz with her S-shaped figure

Ailee is trending on Korean news sites due to her S-shaped figure.

The popular vocalist and star recently performed at the Busan One Asia Festival and rocked a pink mini-dress that showed off her curves. The styling highlighted her visuals as she danced on stage for adoring fans, and photos of her from the performance are trending highly on news sites.

Comments include:

"She looks so healthy and beautiful."

"Ailee is clearly the queen of working out."

"I really think that dress suits her well."

Check more pictures out below.

