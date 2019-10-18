Actor Lee Hyun Woo greets fans on Instagram after his successful discharge from mandatory service today

Actor Lee Hyun Woo was successfully discharged from his mandatory military service today, on October 19!

The star served as an active duty soldier for approximately 20 months before his discharge. On this day, Lee Hyun Woo greeted fans via his Instagram with one final photo in his soldier's uniform, saluting gracefully toward the camera. Lee Hyun Woo wrote, "Thanks to the cheers of so many people, I have returned after successfully completing my military service. I want to sincerely thank many fans who traveled far early in the morning to greet me. While serving within the 1st division, I witnessed and learned many things that I was not able to learn during my acting promotions. From now on, I will do my best to show an even better side of me. I love you."





Lee Hyun Woo will be returning to his acting promotions very soon in an upcoming musical film, 'Hero'. The film tells the story of the Korean-independence activist Ahn Joong Geun and his brave missions to fight against Japanese imperialist rule in the early 1900's. Lee Hyun Woo will take on the role of the maknae activist within Ahn Joong Geun's trusted crew, named Yoo Dong Ha.



Congratulations on your discharge from mandatory service, Lee Hyun Woo!