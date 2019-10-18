1

Boys Da Capo's Hong Sung Joon regards his own delicate visuals in unit debut teaser images

Brand New Music's upcoming unit Boys Da Capo has released delicate individual debut teaser images of second member Hong Sung Joon.

In his individual photo series, Hong Sung Joon blends in with the warm colors of autumn both outdoors and indoors, accentuating his soft visuals with props like flowers or a mirror. 

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo will be making their unit debut this October 29 with a self-titled single album. Check out Hong Sung Joon's latest images below. 

