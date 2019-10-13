TXT members 'Run Away' in first magical MV teaser for comeback

TXT has released the first MV teaser for "Run Away".

As the title song for 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', "Run Away" is expected to be a charming number with an MV full of magical themes! In the teaser, the boys secretly make their way into a school at night, escaping the eyes of security guards and finally arriving at a classroom where a mysterious pair of glasses awaits them. What kind of supernatural powers could the glasses hold?

Stay tuned for more teasers to come for TXT's comeback!