Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

TXT members 'Run Away' in first magical MV teaser for comeback

TXT has released the first MV teaser for "Run Away".

As the title song for 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', "Run Away" is expected to be a charming number with an MV full of magical themes! In the teaser, the boys secretly make their way into a school at night, escaping the eyes of security guards and finally arriving at a classroom where a mysterious pair of glasses awaits them. What kind of supernatural powers could the glasses hold?

Stay tuned for more teasers to come for TXT's comeback!

2

misspayntbrush-690 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

they are SO cute omg


i love the harry potter vibe

1

memoxcool278 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

they are so adorable 😍

