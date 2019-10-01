1Team release chic individual teaser images of Jehyun for 3rd mini album 'One'

3

Rookie boy group 1Team has released individual teaser images for today's member, Jehyun

Having released stylish teaser photos of Rubin, BC, Jinwoo, and Jehyun so far, the boys have last member Junghoon left before they wrap up their first teaser series. 1Team will be returning in approximately 2 more weeks with their 3rd mini album 'One', set for release on November 6 at 6 PM KST. 

The group will be holding a comeback showcase and fan-con on the same day at 8 PM KST, at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul. Check out Jehyun's chic individual photos, below. 

