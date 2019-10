5-member rookie girl group HINAPIA has announced their official debut date!

Made up of former PRISTIN members Minkyung, Kyungwon, Yebin, and Eunwoo as well as a hidden 5th member, HINAPIA will be debuting under startup label AlSeulBit Entertainment this November 3.



The girls are expected to debut in the K-Pop scene with a powerful, girl-crush concept, and are currently practicing diligently for their impending debut. Who's pumped for HINAPIA's re-debut?