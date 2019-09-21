'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' celebrates surpassing 2 million box office admissions

The film 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' has surpassed 2 million admissions at the box office.

On September 21, Lotte Entertainment announced that the film reached the milestone around 3:46 PM KST. To celebrate the occasion, the film's mast cast members Park Jung Min, Choi Yoo Hwa, Woo Hyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Lim Ji Yeon, and Kwon Hae Hyo thanked the audience members with an adorable video.

Using an app, the actors used a filter that attaches a ribbon on their head that says 'Congratulations'. Check out the video below!