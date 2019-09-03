Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

SuperM reveals concept photos of Baekhyun ahead of debut

SuperM is preparing for their debut and first mini-album 'SuperM' and Baekhyun shows off his visuals in new concept photos for the super group.

The photos are incredibly simple and highlight Baekhyun's facial structure by utilizing shadows and light. He shows off a new side of himself and emanates charisma as he stares into the camera. SuperM's debut has been long anticipated by K-pop fans and fans are excited as the release date comes closer. 

Check out the rest of the photos below

